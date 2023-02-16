Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 41-year-old Cindy Lee Bellanger has been charged for allegedly assaulting another woman with a metal bar last October.

Court documents say police were called to a home in the 1100 block of 18th Street S in Moorhead. When police arrived they found a woman outside the home with blood dripping from her face and her head had been wrapped in a towel. Police also found large amounts of blood on the ground and on the woman’s shirt. The woman stated that she had been hit in the head with a metal bar by Bellanger.

The complaint states that the woman had been hit at least three times with the metal bar and police noticed a sizable laceration on the victim’s head.

A warrant was issued for Bellanger. She was later arrested on February 9th. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

