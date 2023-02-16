Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Mahnomen woman allegedly assaults another woman with a metal bar

CINDY LEE BELLANGER
CINDY LEE BELLANGER(kvly)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 41-year-old Cindy Lee Bellanger has been charged for allegedly assaulting another woman with a metal bar last October.

Court documents say police were called to a home in the 1100 block of 18th Street S in Moorhead. When police arrived they found a woman outside the home with blood dripping from her face and her head had been wrapped in a towel. Police also found large amounts of blood on the ground and on the woman’s shirt. The woman stated that she had been hit in the head with a metal bar by Bellanger.

The complaint states that the woman had been hit at least three times with the metal bar and police noticed a sizable laceration on the victim’s head.

A warrant was issued for Bellanger. She was later arrested on February 9th. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found deceased
USPS postage
USPS warns about surge in counterfeit postage
Photo of stranded vehicles
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls
Road Conditions

Latest News

REMOVING SNOW FROM HOME-FEBRUARY 16
Removing snow from a home’s foundation could save money and a big headache
Gustafson Family in Hawaii
Family of fallen West Fargo police officer gets wish granted by Band of Blue
REMOVING SNOW FROM HOME-FEBRUARY 16
REMOVING SNOW FROM HOME-FEBRUARY 16
From left to right: Mohamed Abousalem, Tim Downs, Scott Furlong, Arrick Jackson, and Jodi Kupper.
Five finalists announced for next president of MSUM