Large pile of trash found along ND highway

Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.(Rolette County, ND Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Rolette County are searching for the person(s) that dumped several trash bags along the side of the road.

The sheriff’s office says the trash was thrown in the ditch at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.

If you have any information on who did this, you’re urged to call authorities at 701-477-5623.

The person responsible for the littering could face a $500 fine according to North Dakota law.

Red River Zoo Carousel to reopen this spring
Valley Today Fast Track – February 16
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 16
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 16
