Four sentenced for bank fraud in ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man will spend two years in prison and three others are facing probation after a bank fraud scheme in North Dakota.

The U.S. Attorney for the state of North Dakota says between 2019 and 2021, 35-year-old Brady Torgerson took out fake loans totaling more than $500,000.

It happened while Torgerson was the president of First Security Bank in Beulah, ND and a loan officer at Union Bank also in Beulah.

The court says Torgerson funded loans without getting the necessary financial information, security interest documents and promissory notes. Documents say he also engaged in deceptive banking transactions by entering fake information in the bank’s computer system to increase loan amounts and extend the due date.

The U.S. Attorney says Torgerson made fake loans totaling $225,478.44 at Union Bank, and took out $225,487.45 in the names of three separate people who had no clue the loans were made in their names.

Torgerson to 4 months in federal prison, three years supervised release and a $200 fine.

Three other people were co-defendants in the case and received the sentences as follows:

61-year-old Brent Torgerson from Beulah, ND served one day in custody, one year supervised release, and $5,000 in fines.

34-year-old Kelly Huffman from Beulah, ND served one day in custody, one year supervised release, and a $5,000 fine.

35-year-old Tyler Hofland of Rapid City, SD served one day in custody, one year supervised release, and $98,163.40 fine in restitution.

