Five finalists announced for next president of MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Five finalists have been announced in the search for the next president of Minnesota State University Moorhead. The candidates are Mohamed Abousalem, Tim Downs, Scott Furlong, Arrick Jackson, and Jodi Kupper.

The candidates were recommended by a search advisory committee comprised of students, faculty, staff, and community leaders. The candidates are scheduled to conduct campus visits between February 22 and February 24. The campus visits provide an opportunity for people to meet each of the candidates and offer feedback.

Details of the candidates’ campus visits and the process for providing feedback are available here.

Anne Blackhurst has led the university for the last nine years; she is retiring in June.

The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities is expected to consider Chancellor Devinder Malhotra’s recommendation at its March 22, 2023 meeting. The anticipated start date of the new president is July 1, 2023.

About the Candidates:

Mohamed Abousalem has served San José State University since 2019 as vice president for research and innovation. Previously, he served the University of California Santa Cruz from 2016 to 2019 as assistant vice chancellor for research; Tecterra, Inc. from 2010 to 2016 as chief executive officer; Hemisphere GPS as vice president marketing and business development from 2007 to 2010 and as vice president corporate development and human resources in 2010; and Magellan (formerly Thales Navigation) in various capacities from 1998 to 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Alexandria University (Egypt), a master’s and a doctorate from the University of Calgary, and an MBA from Santa Clara University. He will visit the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead on Wednesday, February 22.

Tim Downs has served Cal Poly Humboldt (CA) as interim chief of staff since 2022. Previously, he served Northern State University (SD) as president/CEO from 2016 to 2021; Niagara University (NY) as provost and chief academic officer from 2011 to 2016; Gannon University (PA) as dean of the College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences from 2008 to 2011 and as dean of the College of Humanities, Business, and Education from 2002 to 2008; Emporia State University (KS) as dean of graduate studies and research from 1998 to 2002; and California State University, Los Angeles as assistant vice president for academic affairs from 1995 to 1998. He holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento, a master’s from West Virginia University, and a doctorate from the University of Oklahoma. He will visit the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead on Thursday, February 23.

Scott Furlong has served the State University of New York, Oswego as provost and vice president of academic affairs from 2017 to 2022 and as provost and vice president of academic affairs and enrollment management since 2022. Previously, he served the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay as dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences (later the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences) from 2007 to 2017, and chair of Public and Environmental Affairs from 2001 to 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University (NY) and a masters and a doctorate from American University (DC). He will visit the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead on Thursday, February 23.

Arrick Jackson has served Minnesota State University Moorhead as provost and senior vice president of academic affairs since 2019 and as vice president of academic affairs from 2019 to 2021. Previously, he served Ferris State University (MI) as dean of the College of Education and Human Services from 2016 to 2019; Tarrant County College District (TX) as vice president of community and industry education services from 2014 to 2016 and as divisional dean of public services and social and behavioral sciences from 2010 to 2014; the University of North Texas at Denton as associate professor from 2008 to 2009 and assistant professor/program coordinator from 2007 to 2008; and Southeast Missouri State University as associate professor from 1999 to 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and a master’s and a doctorate from Washington State University. He will visit the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead on Friday, February 24.

Jodi Kupper has served the Nebraska State College System as vice chancellor for academic affairs since 2014. Previously, she served Peru State College (NE) as dean of the School of Education from 2005 to 2014; Millikin University (IL) as associate professor of education and director of the School of Education from 2003 to 2005, and assistant professor of education from 1998 to 2003. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College (NE), a master’s from the University of Nebraska – Omaha, and a doctorate from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. She will visit the campus of Minnesota State University Moorhead on Wednesday, February 22.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.