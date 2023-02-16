Cooking with Cash Wa
Family of fallen West Fargo police officer gets wish granted by Band of Blue

Gustafson Family in Hawaii
Gustafson Family in Hawaii(Band of Blue)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of Lt. Adam Gustafson, a fallen West Fargo police officer, are spending time in Hawaii. This is a wish by the family, in honor of their husband and father, granted by Band of Blue.

They say the Gustafson family always dreamed of going to Hawaii. Band of Blue is a non-profit committed to supporting families of fallen officers and helping families write their next chapters.

The family got to spend time with the Honolulu Police Department and experience a luau.

Lt. Gustafson died on May 18, 2021 from a heart attack while at the police station.

