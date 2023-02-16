District 64 and The Windbreak are bars for concern for Liquor Control Board

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Recent calls to District 64, a bar located in downtown Fargo, are raising some concern for the Liquor Control Board.

In a board meeting on Wednesday, a report provided by the police department, showed that out of all of the bars, District 64 had the highest amount of calls in the month of January. The report showed three simple assaults were reported, as well as three reports for theft.

Police Chief Dave Zibolski says he has tried to meet with the owner of District 64 several times, but he has yet to receive a response, “I have been unable to sit down with him like I have been able to with some of our other owners, because he has never gotten back to us” Zibolski said. Commissioner Dave Piepkorn added in Wednesday’s meeting, that if District 64 does not try to follow the rules, then they have much at risk.

Chief Zibolski added that other areas of concern with District 64 are over-capacity and after-hour patrons at the bar.

The Windbreak bar was also a topic of concern for the Liquor Control Board. City Auditor Steven Sprague says at the meeting in March, there will be a hearing to determine if The Windbreak has any violations. A report shown on Wednesday from the Fargo Police department shows the year-to-date breakdown of calls to local bars, in which The Windbreak is at the top with 66 calls, further detailing that over-intoxication is the biggest issue. Sprague says depending on the outcome of the meeting in March, the board can recommend revocation, suspension, or other penalties.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.