Chilly Evening Before Rapid Warmup!

TONIGHT - FRIDAY:

We have enjoyed clear skies and a light north breeze across our region today. Temperatures, though, have struggled despite the sunny skies. After morning lows in the teens below zero north this morning, the northern Valley has only seen temperatures peak in the low to mid single digits above zero. Outside of the Valley, temperatures peak in the low to mid teens.

For this evening, we remain quiet, and temperatures will slide below zero after the sun sets. At some point overnight, the wind will turn southerly. That will stop the temperature drop, and we’ll begin warming for the weekend! Expect lows to occur in the early overnight hours before warming to single digits on either side of zero by the time you head out the door Friday morning.

By the early afternoon hours of our Friday, the wind will become quite gusty out of the south and west. This may lead to some areas of blowing/drifting snow where the snowpack is not crusted over - primarily in southeastern ND through NW MN where we had light snowfall earlier this week. Winds may gust near 40 mph at times.

However, the gusty wind will aid in rapidly warming temperatures! Expect afternoon high temperatures to soar into the 30s and low 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and mild yet again, although just a little cooler than last weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be above average in the teens and rise into the 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. We can’t rule out a few flurries on Saturday. Sunday starts off quiet and mild with temperatures in the teens and low 20s. However, a Clipper will be moving through bringing falling temperatures for some areas along with a few light snow showers later in the day. Breezier conditions accompany the Clipper as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with a chance of light snow as yet another Alberta Clipper slides through. The morning will be cool with lows in the single digits for many. High temperatures only warn into the teens to low 20s. Tuesday will be even colder as sub-zero morning lows return to the region behind the Clippers. We will warm up only into the single digits. Other than the colder temps, the weather will be pretty quiet with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY: Wintry changes are again in the forecast as we head into mid-week! A low pressure system slides in from the south and is looking to bring snow and wind to the northern Plains Wednesday-Thursday. As of this update (Feb 16) snow is looking most likely across the south on Wednesday before possibly becoming more widespread into Thursday. PLEASE KEEP IN MIND this is still a week out and changes to the timing and track are likely. Stay tuned right here as we continue to bring you the latest.

