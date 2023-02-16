Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Beloved Red River Zoo carousel to reopen this spring

Red River Zoo Carousel to reopen this spring
Red River Zoo Carousel to reopen this spring(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beloved Red River Zoo carousel is finally being repaired.

The zoo announced today that the part needed to fix it has finally been manufactured.

The company Industrial Builders have been working hard to restore the iconic attraction to it’s former glory and make it safe for everyone.

The Red River Zoo plans to reopen the carousel this spring.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found deceased
USPS postage
USPS warns about surge in counterfeit postage
Photo of stranded vehicles
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls
Road Conditions

Latest News

Found at the intersection of 95th St. NE and 47th Ave. NE.
Large pile of trash found along ND highway
Valley Today Fast Track – February 16
Valley Today Fast Track – February 16
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 16
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 16
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 16
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 16