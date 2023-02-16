Beloved Red River Zoo carousel to reopen this spring
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Beloved Red River Zoo carousel is finally being repaired.
The zoo announced today that the part needed to fix it has finally been manufactured.
The company Industrial Builders have been working hard to restore the iconic attraction to it’s former glory and make it safe for everyone.
The Red River Zoo plans to reopen the carousel this spring.
