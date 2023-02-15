USPS warns about surge in counterfeit postage

WASHINGTON (Valley News Live) - The United States Postal Service is reporting a surge in the use of counterfeit postage. The intentional use or sale of counterfeit postage is a crime because it seeks to obtain services without payment and defraud the Postal Service of the funds it needs to serve the public.

In response to this problem, the Postal Service is filing a federal register notice about changes to the Mailing Standards of the United States Postal Service, Domestic Mail Manual, that will allow the Postal Service to treat items with counterfeit postage as abandoned and may be opened and disposed of at the Postal Service’s discretion.

“We will continue to work together with other law enforcement and government agencies to protect the sanctity of the mail,” said Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale.

Counterfeit postage is any marking or indicia that has been made or printed without authorization from the Postal Service that indicates or represents that valid postage has been paid. Consumers purchasing online items may be surprised to find out that the vendor mailed their goods using counterfeit postage. Under the new regulations, such items will be considered abandoned and disposed of at the Postal Service’s discretion. When this occurs, consumers will have to seek recourse from the vendor.

Public comments can be mailed or delivered on or before March 15, 2023, to: Manager, Product Classification, U.S. Postal Service, 475 L’Enfant Plaza SW, Room 4446, Washington, DC 20260-5015. If sending comments by email, include your name and address and send to PCFederalRegister@usps.gov, with a subject line of “Counterfeit Postage.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.