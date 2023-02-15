Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before the FCS championship game back in January, Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer made a bet.

Loser would have to provide lunch for the other’s staff.

Senator Kevin Cramer took this job seriously after the jackrabbits bested the bison, personally flying bison burgers in his checked bag back from North Dakota.

Mike Rounds also pitched in some pints of South Dakota’s famous jackrabbit ice cream.

Cramer says there’s a silver lining to losing.

“I obviously lost, because I actually won because now my staff doesn’t have to eat rabbit meat,” said Cramer. “Its way easier to eat bison meat.”

Mike Rounds retorted, “Listen this guy talks trash all the time. He’s not as bad as Hoeven is. But this was good, this was fun.”

Senators John Hoeven and John Thune were also in attendance at Wednesday’s lunch.

The lawmakers both say their teams are the ones to watch next season.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges
Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Missing Grand Forks man found safe
Authorities are looking for information on this vehicle spotted in Carpio, ND.
Police warn of SUV following children, offering candy
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

Spread the Love campaign
Surprise balloons bring Valentine’s Day love to those in care facilities
Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Raquel Welch dies at 82
Touchdowns and trash talk: Senators Mike Rounds and Kevin Cramer make good on a bet
St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him.
Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say