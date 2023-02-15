Surprise balloons bring Valentine’s Day love to those in care facilities

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Folks at four Red River Valley care centers got an uplifting treat for Valentine’s Day, thanks to some help from the community.

We visited River Pointe Assisted Living in Moorhead for the surprise delivery.

“You can tell it’s Valentine’s Day.”

Tons of balloons filled four different assisted living facilities in the F-M area on Tuesday, the brain-child of Alex and Tanner Heitmann-Wagy as the owners of Hubby Dubby Balloons based in Horace, ND. This is part of their “Spread the Love” campaign.

“We have family that lives in South Dakota, and they do something similar to this. So, we got the idea from them. We decided to do it here and see how it went. There’s really nothing in the community like this. So, we wanted to spread the love to residents in the area,” say Hubby Dubby’s owners.

And spread the love they did!

“It’s pretty neat that somebody, I don’t know how many people donated, but it must have been quite a few because these are a lot of balloons,” says resident Ron Jenson.

Nearly 300 sponsors donated almost 2,500 balloons in all.

“It feels awesome. It gives me goosebumps,” says Alex. “Yeah, I have chills, right now,” says Tanner.

Helping everyone feel the love on Valentine’s Day.

“You know I didn’t want to leave my home because I have a pretty nice house. But I come over here and these people treat me almost as nice as my kids do. A wonderful group of people,” says resident Russell Krause.

Alex & Tanner say they hope to continue the event each year, going forward.

