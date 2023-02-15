Cooking with Cash Wa
Senator Tina Smith appointed to Senate Agriculture Subcommittee chair

Minnesota senator Tina Smith sits between the United States and Minnesota flags
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senator Tina Smith has been named as the new chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee.

The committee oversees commodities, crop insurance and trade for farmers across the country.

Senator Smith said that she hopes to represent the want of needs to Minnesota’s farmers, and that the biggest piece of business is passing a new Farm Bill, which will govern national agricultural and food programs for the next five years.

”Over the last year or so in preparation for writing the new farm bill, my staff and I have held literally dozens of round tables with people all over the state to get their feedback and input. So the first thing is, I’m grateful for all of that input as we go to work writing the new farm bill,” said Smith.

The new farm bill would replace the expiring plan that was signed into law in 2018.

