Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

ND Senate approves bill to create Office of Immigration

ND Capitol
ND Capitol(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced a bill that would create an Office of Immigration in North Dakota.

Senate Bill 2142 would place the new office under the Department of Commerce. Their duties would include supporting recently immigrated individuals with any immigration-related forms. They would also work to expedite the immigration process for people coming to North Dakota from other countries to work.

“With that big reduction in legal immigration, people who have passed all requirements to get here, and then are told that they are in a seven-year queue in order to come across the border legally. We have to figure out a way to help people become less discouraged in coming to the United States because we do need those workers,” said Senator Judy Lee, R-West Fargo.

The bill passed by a vote of 39-5. Next, it goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Police
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Fargo business
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

Latest News

ND Highway closures due to winter weather
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Highway 2 near Devils Lake is closed due to high winds and zero visibility
City crews prepare for coming storm
City crews prepare for coming storm
Las Vegas
MHA Nation negotiating another land deal in Las Vegas
Jim McKeon
‘Always bringing light to whatever he does’: Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon