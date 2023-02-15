ND Senate advances property tax reduction bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You could soon be paying less in property taxes. That’s because lawmakers advanced a bill that would lower them across the state.

Senate Bill 2066 would increase the state’s contribution to public school districts, so property owners wouldn’t be required to pay as much.

The bill is seen by many as the primary competitor to one of Governor Burgum’s biggest priorities — income tax reform. The legislation backed by the governor hasn’t gotten a vote yet.

The property tax bill was passed by a vote of 42-4.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.