Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

ND lawmakers advance school security bill

HB 1337 votes
HB 1337 votes(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives advanced a bill originally intended to allow guns in schools.

The House passed an amended House Bill 1337. It was originally introduced to encourage school districts to create policies that would allow concealed guns in K-12 schools. As amended, the new bill is aimed at school safety: it requires each school district to prepare an annual report about how much money they spent on school safety during the previous school year.

“That would allow us to start gathering data so we can understand, ‘Is there a problem?’ first of all. And if there is, ‘What should we do about it?’” said Representative Eric Murphy, R-Grand Forks.

The bill passed by a vote of 75-16. Next, it goes to the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

I-94 closed
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls in MN
Blue Earth County Road 4 will be closed to thru-traffic beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Closure on 19th Avenue North Fargo
Local rescue saves eight wild horses from Kansas kill pen
Pride and Joy Rescue
Feb. 14 - Kill pen
ND Highway closures due to winter weather