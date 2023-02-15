ND lawmakers advance bill capping insulin at $25/month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill aimed at lowering insulin costs passed the state Senate.

Senate Bill 2140 is designed to cap insulin costs at $25 per month. Per North Dakota law, the bipartisan piece of legislation would only apply to people covered by the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS.

Senate Bill 2140 passed the Senate by a vote of 38-6. Next, it goes to the House.

