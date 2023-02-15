Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

ND lawmakers advance bill capping insulin at $25/month

Insulin
Insulin(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill aimed at lowering insulin costs passed the state Senate.

Senate Bill 2140 is designed to cap insulin costs at $25 per month. Per North Dakota law, the bipartisan piece of legislation would only apply to people covered by the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS.

Senate Bill 2140 passed the Senate by a vote of 38-6. Next, it goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Police
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Fargo business
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

Latest News

ND Highway closures due to winter weather
Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Highway 2 near Devils Lake is closed due to high winds and zero visibility
City crews prepare for coming storm
City crews prepare for coming storm
Las Vegas
MHA Nation negotiating another land deal in Las Vegas
Jim McKeon
‘Always bringing light to whatever he does’: Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon