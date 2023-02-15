ND House advances two trans sports bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota House of Representatives advanced two bills that would prohibit trans girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

House Bill 1249 and House Bill 1489 are effectively the same bill: one applies to high schools and the other to higher ed institutions. Those in favor of banning trans athletes from women’s sports say it’s common sense.

“When allowing a biological male to compete against biological females, we are giving the opportunity to compete and to win to that biological male. What we continue to fail to recognize is that, in doing so, we are taking away and removing that opportunity for that female athlete,” said Representative Scott Louser, R-Minot.

But those opposed to the bill say if this legislation becomes law, there could be repercussions from the NCAA and other higher-ed athletic organizations.

“I’d encourage us to vote against this bill so that our students that have worked hard, that those of you that have advocated for the previous bill that we voted for are able to participate at these levels. And not risk us cutting off our nose to spite our face because we’re uncomfortable with the fact that there are transgender people living amongst us,” said Representative Josh Boschee, D-Fargo.

Similar legislation passed both chambers last session, but it was vetoed by the governor. Wednesday, these bills passed by votes of 78-15 and 74-19. Both are veto-proof majorities. Next, they head to the Senate.

