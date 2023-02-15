Cooking with Cash Wa
ND Highway closures due to winter weather

(AP (custom credit) | AP)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed portions of major state highways due to icy roads and near-zero visibility.

Closures include:

  • Interstate 94 eastbound from Jamestown to Fargo
  • Interstate 94 westbound from Fargo to Valley City
  • Interstate 29 from the South Dakota border to Grand Forks
  • North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton
  • North Dakota Highway 200A from Washburn to North Dakota Highway 200

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

