Minnesota DNR celebrates 10 years of EagleCam

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The first season of the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam was 2013 and they are celebrating 10 years of connecting Minnesotans with the majestic bird.

The nest is about 100 feet up and Xcel Energy provided a bucket truck to get the camera installed in December of 2012. The new camera has sound and is infra-red.

Minnesota has the highest eagle population in the lower 48 states. DNR officials say winter, specifically January and February, is the best time to watch for bald eagles. To spot them, visit state parks, wildlife areas and lakes/rivers where eagles hunt.

The DNR says eagles can live more than 30 years in the wild and males are about 1/3 smaller than females. They mate for life and use the same territory for life. An eagle’s grip is ten times stronger than humans and their eyesight is 8 times stronger than humans.

Last year, the male disappeared from the nest. The DNR suspects died from HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), but that was never confirmed. Over the summer, another male began visiting the territory and the past few months, the female has accepted his presence and it appears she has a new mate.

“We are excited to see how the EagleCam season plays out and watch the male and female bond over the next couple of months before mating begins,” DNR specialists say.

Nongame wildlife outreach specialist Lori Naumann says research has shown that connecting to nature is good for mental health, and wildlife cameras are a safe way for humans to enjoy wildlife.

You can view the EagleCam here. This eagle camera is part of the Minnesota DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, which helps over 700 species of Minnesota wildlife thrive. The program is largely supported by donations; you can contribute here.

