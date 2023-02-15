Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Lawmakers consider bill creating hate crimes laws in ND

North Dakota police
North Dakota police(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a new statute in North Dakota law for hate crimes.

House Bill 1537 was introduced last week. Tuesday, the committee heard testimony from people who support the bill. They say North Dakota ranks 51st out of all states plus the District of Columbia in protections for LGBTQ people.

“There are a number of hate crimes that, even with the weak rules that we have in place currently to collect data on, even those are translating to number 51. I don’t know what’s worse than that,” said Gabriela Balf, a psychiatrist in Bismarck.

Nobody testified in opposition to the bill.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case

Latest News

I-94 closed
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls in MN
Blue Earth County Road 4 will be closed to thru-traffic beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Closure on 19th Avenue North Fargo
Local rescue saves eight wild horses from Kansas kill pen
Pride and Joy Rescue
Feb. 14 - Kill pen
ND Highway closures due to winter weather