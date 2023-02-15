I-94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead opens at noon

M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will reopen I-94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead at noon today.

They say while driving lanes are passable, drivers should travel with caution as cleanup work continues.

Officials say visibility has improved across the region, but drivers may still have low visibility. This may especially be in open areas. Drifting and blowing snow are still an issue, and the roads are snow and ice covered.

MnDOT says to be patient with the plows on the road, stay at least 10 car lengths behind plows, stay alert for where plows are moving, and slow down for conditions.

You can check road conditions here or call 511.

