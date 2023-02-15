Cooking with Cash Wa
I-94 closed from Moorhead to Fergus Falls in MN

I-94 also closed outside of Fargo in North Dakota
I-94 closed
I-94 closed(MGN Online)
By Justin Betti
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead and Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls due to high winds and blowing snow causing whiteout conditions.

A no travel advisory has also been enacted across much of Western Minnesota.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Even roads that aren’t closed are dangerous. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting wrote in an email tonight, “All roads in Clay County should be considered closed at this time!!  Dangerous whiteout conditions in all areas of Clay County is making travel impossible.  Deputies have been assisting the MN State Patrol with several vehicles in the ditch on HWY 10 and I-94.”

