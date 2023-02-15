Cooking with Cash Wa
I-29 opens from Fargo to Grand Forks

I-29 Open
I-29 Open(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol opened Interstate-29 from Fargo to Grand Forks.

All state highways are now open, but icy road conditions may still exist across the state. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. The road report is based on the information available to the NDDOT at the time; conditions may vary from those reported.

