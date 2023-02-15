Cooking with Cash Wa
Highway 2 near Devil’s Lake is closed due to high winds and zero visibility

Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.(MGN Online)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE , N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office is warning the public of no travel advisory on Highway 2 between Devils Lake and the Penn area.

Police, EMs crews, and Firefighters are currently trying to handle an incident that occurred because of the extreme wind conditions and zero visibility.

They are encouraging people not to travel at all especially in that area until conditions become safe.

