Minnesota National Guard deployed to Clay County to help with winter storm recovery

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Governor Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency relief services for stranded motorists in Clay County after snowfall and strong winds created blizzard conditions across western and northwestern Minnesota.

“I am grateful to the members of the Minnesota National Guard for answering the call and providing immediate assistance to Minnesotans in need,” said Governor Walz. “The state stands ready to provide support, so that everyone can weather this winter storm and return safely to their homes.”

Heavy snow and strong winds causing blizzard conditions have stranded motorists in Clay County. Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Moorhead and other state highways near Crookston have closed due to whiteout conditions. The Minnesota National guard was activated last night and will continue to provide assistance to stranded motorists.

