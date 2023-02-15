Cooking with Cash Wa
Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

