FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Ongoing Blizzard Conditions This Morning, but Signs of Improvement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES INTO WEDNESDAY:

Multiple highways along with I-29 from Grand Forks to South Dakota border and portions of I-94 remain CLOSED and will likely remain closed overnight due to strong winds and zero visibility due to blowing snow. Please check the very latest road conditions https://www.valleynewslive.com/page/road-conditions/

This Morning:

By Wednesday morning, we will see the snow start to taper off in places west of the Red River by around 4 A.M and will continue for locations in Lakes Country through the morning commute. The strong winds, however, will continue until after lunchtime. Thanks to the strong winds, we could see blizzard conditions during the morning commute in southeastern North Dakota, northeastern South Dakota, and into Lakes Country in Minnesota. This chance will taper off as we move through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday Afternoon:

As we move through the lunch hour, it will still be a little breezy in the east where winds will be in the 20 mph range with gusts over 30 mph possible. In the west, the winds will be a bit calmer. Temperatures will be around 10° for most of the area, but will be cooler in the northwest.

We will have clearing skies through the afternoon and evening as temperatures remain in the single digits until after sunset. At this point, temperatures will dip into the negatives for many of our northern communities.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the Tues/Wed system, colder air fills in. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits either side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region likely sub-zero, but we warm up nicely for the afternoon as a southerly winds kicks in. Temperatures will be warming into the upper teens and low 20s for most!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and mild yet again, although just a little cooler than last weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be above average in the teens and rise into the 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be very similar with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy skies are again expected as well.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with a chance of light snow. The morning will be similar to what we had over the course of the weekend with temps in the teens, some single digits north, but we won’t warm up much. High temperatures likely remain in the teens. Some areas north may see temperatures fall a bit during the day. Tuesday will be even colder as negatives return to the region in the morning. We will see temps in the negative single digits in locations Fargo and north, while single digits above zero will be confined to the south. We will warm up to the single digits and low teens. Other than the colder temps, things will be pretty calm with partly cloudy skies.

