Fargo Pedal Tours are set to come to the downtown area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Pedal Tours LLC has plans to bring a pedal party bike to downtown Fargo.

One of the owners, Fargo resident Thomas Stromme, says the goal is to create a family friendly experience through a pedal-powered trolley, which would offer tours of downtown Fargo. “We hope to add a fun, new experience to downtown, where alcohol is optional” Stromme says.

The bike will feature seating for 10 pedaling patrons, and four riding passengers, as well as seatbacks and seatbelts. The bike is Department of Transportation approved, with headlights, a horn, turn signals and an illuminated license plate.

Tours offered are both public and private rides, 90 minutes in length, with routes contained to areas north of I-94, east of University Drive, and south of 19th Ave. N. The pedal tours will have a bring-your-own beverage model and will be available 6-8 months out of the year.

Stromme says they plan on ordering the bike in late February and hope to be operational by spring of 2023.

