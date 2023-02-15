Drivers stranded along I-94 in ND for hours

NEAR CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Drivers are stranded along I-94 in North Dakota as a winter storm makes for incredibly dangerous travel.

A viewer tells Valley News Live she was coming back to Fargo from a high school basketball game in Valley City when the interstate shut down and they pulled over.

The viewer says they’ve been on the side of the interstate all night and at one point, a trooper came along and said they would get plows out to clear the road as soon as possible.

The person stranded on the road says at least 50 more people are also stuck on the side of the road as they were all trying to come back from the game.

There is also word of a school bus forced to spend the night on the side of the road, but that fact hasn’t been confirmed at this time.

Another viewer tells us they were trying to drive from Moorhead to Perham along Hwy. 10 and had to stop in Glyndon because of white-out conditions overnight.

