Closure on 19th Avenue North Fargo

Blue Earth County Road 4 will be closed to thru-traffic beginning Tuesday, Oct. 8.
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of Fargo is announcing a road closure on 19th Avenue North effective at 10p.m. on Tuesday, February, 14th.

Due to strong winds and severely reduced visibility, 19th Ave. N. will be closing between 18th St. and Dakota Dr beginning at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14. Drivers are encouraged to utilize 12th Ave. N. for east and west travel as an alternative route until 19th Ave. N. is reopened. Travelers going to Hector International Airport should take 18th St. south to Dakota Dr. and follow Dakota Dr. northbound to access the airport.

This closure will be in place until further notice. Residents are encouraged to follow and subscribe to The City of Fargo’s Facebook and Twitter pages for the most up-to-date information regarding road clearing and winter weather events in Fargo.

