Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

City crews prepare for coming storm

City crews prepare for coming storm
City crews prepare for coming storm(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are working hard to make sure streets stay clear.

West Fargo Public Works tells us they brined all snow emergency routes yesterday and will be sure those are all cleared before moving into residential areas.

If the emergency routes get icy, they’ll have to take a break from residential areas and get back on the main roads.

”We’ll have the crews stay the night and get off early in the morning. Then, we’ll bring in a new crew throughout the night. As we need it, if we need more guys, we’ll call them in to clean the streets,” says the City of West Fargo’s Street Foreman Dan Birnbaum.

Officials say, during snow events, different areas of the city pull together to help out the street crews to get the job done.

“The biggest thing with the snow coming is they’re not talking a large amount, but they’re talking wind. If we get the wind, we know we pretty much have to plow the whole town because you get an inch of snow, and with the wind, there’s going to be drifts everywhere,” says Birnbaum.

Birnbaum says they’ll be out 24/7 if they need to be.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Police
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Fargo business
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

Latest News

Interstate 90 is closed again; and Spearfish reinstitutes no travel allowed alert.
Highway 2 near Devil’s Lake is closed due to high winds and zero visibility
Jim McKeon
‘Always bringing light to whatever he does’: Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon
Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon
Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon
5:00 PM Weather February 14
5:00 PM Weather February 14