City crews prepare for coming storm

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - City crews are working hard to make sure streets stay clear.

West Fargo Public Works tells us they brined all snow emergency routes yesterday and will be sure those are all cleared before moving into residential areas.

If the emergency routes get icy, they’ll have to take a break from residential areas and get back on the main roads.

”We’ll have the crews stay the night and get off early in the morning. Then, we’ll bring in a new crew throughout the night. As we need it, if we need more guys, we’ll call them in to clean the streets,” says the City of West Fargo’s Street Foreman Dan Birnbaum.

Officials say, during snow events, different areas of the city pull together to help out the street crews to get the job done.

“The biggest thing with the snow coming is they’re not talking a large amount, but they’re talking wind. If we get the wind, we know we pretty much have to plow the whole town because you get an inch of snow, and with the wind, there’s going to be drifts everywhere,” says Birnbaum.

Birnbaum says they’ll be out 24/7 if they need to be.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.