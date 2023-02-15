‘Always bringing light to whatever he does’: Bemidji community remembers Jim McKeon

BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The City of Bemidji is seeing hardship this week. A member of their community died unexpectedly, after collapsing in an ice house while fishing with his son and a friend, on Mantrap Lake near Nevis, Minnesota.

Friends describe him as a great father, husband, coach, and role model.

“Always bringing light to whatever he does,” says Bemidji High School Principal Jason Stonach.

46-year-old Jim McKeon left an undeniable impact on Bemidji and beyond.

Longtime friend Bryan Stoffel got to see this impact firsthand over the past two decades.

“He was a big lovable teddy bear, a guy that really enjoyed getting to know others. He was a social butterfly, in that effect. A guy that was always willing to to help and care for kids,” says Stoffel.

Those at Bemidji High School say they saw Jim’s positive influence resonate even beyond the football field.

“A lot of kids today don’t have that male role model or sometimes a father figure. Coaches become a pseudo-parent, whether it’s a male or female coach, they influence a lot of what we do, a lot of who we become as adults. So, I think his presence will be missed,” says Stonach.

As a football coach, they say Jim was the “man who could take any temperature’.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him wear pants. He always wore shorts to the games. So when I’m freezing on the sidelines watching the game, he is there coaching in shorts, maybe a hat, and gloves. He always had shorts on,” says Stonach.

Jim was on the field’s sidelines for the ups and downs.

“I do remember when he came back because his daughter fought cancer, and so he wasn’t with us for awhile. He was able to come back during one of those games and just to have him on the sideline again, it was really special,” says Stoffel.

Jim’s daughter, Gianna, passed away in January of 2022 from a rare form of bone cancer. His family says he died of a broken heart. Jim leaves behind his wife and two kids.

“Obviously, the family has been hit hard the last couple of years with the death Gianna, now Jim. I know one thing, I’m always proud of of living in Bemidji because our community is going to support them and do everything we can to help them out,” says Stoffel.

There’s been a huge outpouring of posts and support from the community telling how Jim impacted them.

“That’s just a testament to the person Jim was. I think people reached out because Jim reached out to them when he was around and made them feel special. You don’t get the outpouring of support that Jim is getting without living a quality life, doing things the right way and putting people first,” says Stoffel.

“What he gave to the community, hopefully, it’s a small percentage of us giving back to him. I know that can’t bring him back, but it does signify who he was when he was with us,” says Stonach.

No public announcement has been made on funeral arrangements for Jim.

