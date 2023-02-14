Cooking with Cash Wa
‘Very low risk of the military shooting our weather balloons’: UND Professor held off launching balloon after recent events in U.S. air space

Weather balloon in Grand Forks.
Weather balloon in Grand Forks.(Aaron Kennedy)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the recent issues revolving around flying objects and balloons entering U.S. air space, some people who work with weather instruments are holding off from launching balloons into the atmosphere.

This includes UND’s Associate Professor of Atmospheric Sciences Aaron Kennedy. On Saturday, Kennedy and his group were supposed to send a weather balloon into the air for an experiment, but after the incident with the alleged Chinese spy balloon and other issues they decided to hold back.

”With everything going on it felt like maybe will put that on hold for a little bit until nerves calm down and people aren’t trying to shoot everything out of the sky.” said Kennedy. ”Really there’s probably very low risk of the military shooting our weather balloons down because they’re in that area of the atmosphere for such a short period of time.”

Before they launch instruments, they inform the FAA to let them know ahead of time.

”Essentially it’s a notification to the FAA that hey we’re launching a balloon we’re not in control of it it’s collecting weather observations so if you’re pilot should be on the lookout for it or if I guess you’re in the military and you see an object on your radar scope oh it’s probably this balloon that the university of North Dakota is launching let’s leave it alone or that’s what we hope.”

Kennedy said they will be launching a balloon on Tuesday ahead of the winter storm the area is supposed to get.

