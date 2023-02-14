Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Parents say the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day...
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72
Price Watch February 13 - Inflation & Restaraunts
Price Watch February 13 - Inflation & Restaraunts
10:00PM Sports February 13
10:00PM Sports February 13