Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

South Dakota governor signs trans youth health care ban

FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a bill on Monday that prohibits gender-affirming care for transgender people under the age of 18.

The bill, which was strongly supported by the Republican governor, bans the prescription of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors.

South Dakota was among more than two dozen conservative states considering similar measures this year.

Opponents of the bill, including health care providers, legal advocates and transgender youth, had argued that such bans help young people psychologically and reduce the risk of suicide among minor young people. They also contended it was government overreach into healthcare decisions and infringed on patients’ civil rights.

Supporters of the bill said it protected young people from making medical decisions that could harm them for the rest of their lives.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Parents say the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day...
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

Latest News

Valentine's Day flowers
Local florists busy with Valentine’s Day orders
Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day
Over a year ago, Matt Lukasek needed a type of surgery that is usually performed through an...
Man undergoes heart surgery by the robot he helped build
LPA Elementary calls for distance learning due to ‘sewer issue’