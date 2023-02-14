Saying “I do” at the Cass County Courthouse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Valentine’s Day many couples may choose to celebrate their love by getting married. It’s common for lovebirds to say their “I do’s” at their local courthouse.

“Everyone wants to get married on Valentine’s Day. It’s the most romantic day of the year,” said Alicia Hildebrand, the treasury manager for Cass County.

The Cass County Courthouse offers two weddings a day. Couples looking to get married must, first, apply for a marriage license, which is good for up to 60 days. If a courthouse wedding is of choice, couples will have to book the date they wish to get married.

County officials say courthouse ceremonies are just as special as a big wedding.

“We do get people that bring their own photographer. They’re dressed in their white wedding gown. You get people off the street who are in t-shirts and jeans,” said Hildebrand. “It’s special because they are intimate and they have their immediate family usually here.”

Typically the Cass County Courthouse does not conduct Valentine’s Day weddings due to the close timing to the deadline of the property tax discount, which is February 15.

Courthouse weddings are available Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The cost of the ceremony is $30.

More information can be found on Cass County”s website.

