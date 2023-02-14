Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Saying “I do” at the Cass County Courthouse

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Valentine’s Day many couples may choose to celebrate their love by getting married. It’s common for lovebirds to say their “I do’s” at their local courthouse.

“Everyone wants to get married on Valentine’s Day. It’s the most romantic day of the year,” said Alicia Hildebrand, the treasury manager for Cass County.

The Cass County Courthouse offers two weddings a day. Couples looking to get married must, first, apply for a marriage license, which is good for up to 60 days. If a courthouse wedding is of choice, couples will have to book the date they wish to get married.

County officials say courthouse ceremonies are just as special as a big wedding.

“We do get people that bring their own photographer. They’re dressed in their white wedding gown. You get people off the street who are in t-shirts and jeans,” said Hildebrand. “It’s special because they are intimate and they have their immediate family usually here.”

Typically the Cass County Courthouse does not conduct Valentine’s Day weddings due to the close timing to the deadline of the property tax discount, which is February 15.

Courthouse weddings are available Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. The cost of the ceremony is $30.

More information can be found on Cass County”s website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
City of Fargo Recycling Truck
City of Fargo doing away with glass in all-in-one recycling
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment
54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota

Latest News

Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 14
Valley Today 6am Part 1 – February 14
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 14
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - February 14
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 14
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - February 14
COURTHOUSE MARRIAGES- FEBRUARY 14
Courthouse Marriages - February 14