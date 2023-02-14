Referendum vote for a new proposed Athletic Complex in Crookston being held today

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Voting is underway in Crookston for new proposed Athletic Complex.

Voting is being held Today Feb. 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church until 8:00 p.m.

The proposed project would bring a multiuse athletic complex to the school upgrading the current facilities. If passed it would be located on the property North East of the High School. The facility would include and artificial turf field, 8 lane track, a press box, seating for up to 750+, and would also include concessions and a ballroom.

