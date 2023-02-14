Cooking with Cash Wa
Police warn of SUV following children, offering candy

Authorities are looking for information on this vehicle spotted in Carpio, ND.
Authorities are looking for information on this vehicle spotted in Carpio, ND.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARPIO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Berthold, ND Police Department warned the public about a suspicious vehicle in that area.

Authorities say the SUV, pictured above, followed two young children and eventually offered them candy in Carpio.

Police say the children’s mother intervened before they went to the vehicle. The kids then got home safely and we’re not hurt by the vehicle or the person driving it.

Officers say they identified the suspects in the vehicle and add there is no current danger to the community.

