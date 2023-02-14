Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

NDHSAA announces new rules regarding fan behavior and expectations

NDHSAA
NDHSAA(NDHSAA)
By JT Farabow
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association has announced new rules regarding fan behavior expectations across the state. The objectives of these newly added rules are to promote good sportsmanship for all who are in attendance.

Those rules are as follows:

  • Spectators must wear clothing that covers the entire torso. Those that do not comply or those who wear clothing that is obscene, vulgar or in any way inappropriate will be removed from the facility if they do not cooperate with this expectation.
  • The use of appropriate language is expected at all times. Any profanity, trash-talking, name-calling, personal attacks or any other negative acts of disrespect are unacceptable and must be addressed immediately by administrators. Any discriminatory slur or action results in immediate removal from the grounds.
  • Artificial noise makers of any kind are not allowed at indoor events. This includes megaphones, cowbells, sirens, whistles, thunder sticks, etc.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Police
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Fargo business
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

Latest News

Grand Forks Police ask for assistance in locating missing man
Grand Forks Police ask for help finding missing man
Local rescue saves eight wild horses from Kansas kill pen
344 Sheyenne St. Unit C in West Fargo
After reconsideration from city commissioners, new bar is set to open in West Fargo
45 year-old, Amy Tarno, a teacher in Jamestown had been arrested on drug charges.
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges