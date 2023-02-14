Cooking with Cash Wa
Multiple inmates overdose at Morrison County Jail

Generic jail bars graphic
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live/KARE11)— Sheriff’s and police investigators in Little Falls are trying to determine how six inmates were able to overdose on drugs that somehow got inside the Morrison County Jail.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says jail staff were alerted just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday that an inmate in a housing unit was unresponsive. Staff quickly called for backup and both law enforcement and medical first responders arrived to provide lifesaving efforts, including administering Narcan.

While working on the first inmate, responders identified an additional five inmates showing signs of overdosing. In total, five inmates were administered narcan and six were transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital for treatment and monitoring. After being evaluated and cleared by medical staff, all were returned to the Morrison County Jail.

Sheriff Larsen says an investigation is underway by detectives from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and Little Falls Police Department to determine how the drugs got into the jail and who is responsible.

The sheriff added that he is proud of the quick lifesaving response and collaborative efforts that led to six lives being saved.

