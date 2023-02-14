Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

MATBUS suspending routes due to blizzard warning

MATBUS
MATBUS(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Public transportation in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area will be shutting down early on Tuesday night.

Due to blizzard and high wind warnings, MATBUS is suspending all services at 6:45 p.m. The Ground Transportation Center will close at 7:00 p.m. on February 14.

All MATBUS services are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 15, but staff will continue to monitor conditions.

Severe weather may cause MATBUS routes to run late and riders are encouraged to check for potential impacts on Wednesday. Riders should also plan a little extra time for trips.

Check www.matbus.com or MATBUS social media accounts for the most up-to-date information. You can also call GTC dispatch at 701-232-7500 option 1.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects in Bemidji Police Department investigation
Bemidji Police looking for two people of interest
A 44 year-old man was found dead in a Fish House on Lake Bemidji on Sunday, February 12.
44 year-old man found dead in fish house on Lake Bemidji
Connie Lynne Hintzen
Nevis woman accused of stealing money from vulnerable adult
Police
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Fargo business
Police lights
Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
Woman attacks attorney at hearing in murder and dismemberment case
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges - February 14
Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges - February 14
Grand Forks Police ask for help finding missing man - February 14
Grand Forks Police ask for help finding missing man - February 14
4:00PM Weather – February 14
4:00PM Weather – February 14