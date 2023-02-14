MATBUS suspending routes due to blizzard warning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Public transportation in the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo area will be shutting down early on Tuesday night.

Due to blizzard and high wind warnings, MATBUS is suspending all services at 6:45 p.m. The Ground Transportation Center will close at 7:00 p.m. on February 14.

All MATBUS services are expected to resume on Wednesday, February 15, but staff will continue to monitor conditions.

Severe weather may cause MATBUS routes to run late and riders are encouraged to check for potential impacts on Wednesday. Riders should also plan a little extra time for trips.

Check www.matbus.com or MATBUS social media accounts for the most up-to-date information. You can also call GTC dispatch at 701-232-7500 option 1.

