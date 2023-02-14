Man arrested after attempting to rob a Fargo business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after he attempted to rob a store. It happened within the 300 Block of Main Avenue in Fargo.

Fargo Police say they responded to a report that a male had entered a store and told the clerk he was going to rob it and told them to call the police.

FPD surrounded the property and detained 33-year-old Kashif Grant after he exited the property with cash and receipts.

He was arrested for Class C Felony theft.

