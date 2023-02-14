Cooking with Cash Wa
LPA Elementary calls for distance learning due to ‘sewer issue’

(KEYC)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE PARK, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Lake Park Audubon Elementary in Lake Park is dealing with a sewer issues.

After school activities were cancelled on Monday, and parents with children in Raider Care were asked to pick up children as soon as possible.

In a note to parents, Dr. Timothy Godfrey writes:

Due to sewer issues at the elementary School, LPA Elementary will have a distance learning day tomorrow, 2/14. Please follow the distance learning procedures used during a weather closure day. LPA High School has in person school as usual.

