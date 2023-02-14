Local florists busy with Valentine’s Day orders

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -“We’ve got a lot of flowers in today, and we’re currently designing all the Valentine’s Day arrangements,” says Love Always founder Christy Tehven.

Roses are red, violets are blue, these florists put orders in for flowers when the snow was new.

“We put our orders in probably six weeks ago to two months ago. As soon as Christmas hits, wholesalers are sending you orders,” says Tehven.

“About December I really look at the flower farms, that are in America, that are sourcing or growing for this season,” says Botanica Floristry’s owner Stephanie Leininger.

Now that the flowers are at the shops, it’s time to put them together. Both Love Always and Botanica Floristry are custom order shops. So, each is made one of a kind, just like your valentine.

“As your orders come through, we are here designing them for you to get out deliveries tomorrow,” says Tehven.

It’s been some long hours for florists.

“Since I am a sole owner & sole designer of Botanica Floristry, I only do a limited amount of arrangements and designs to make it intentional and really create for my clients,” says Leininger.

“A lot more than the normal week,” says Tehven.

But they say, it’s all worth it.

“We love listening to the messages, hearing the messages ,and helping people spread love to those that they love. Why Love Always was founded was to help spread love through flowers so Valentine’s Day is our ultimate favorite day that we get to really just push our mission forward,” says Tehven.

“Actually this is like a one and done for me. I am more doing weddings and events. So, this is kind of fun to be able to offer my product and designs to the public. So, preparation is a lot different because I am working with one individual and one design, versus doing a full wedding,” says Leininger.

Botanica Floristry is sold out, and Love Always is selling out fast. But their advice for those who waited to the last minute to find something for tomorrow...

“Really all flowers are beautiful, and the recipient is gonna love it,” says Leininger.

”Just think of what would make them shine personally and what they would love,” says Tehven.

