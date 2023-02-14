Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown teacher is currently in the Stutsman County Jail after being arrested for allegedly possessing methaphetamine with the intent to deliver.
The Stutsman County Drug Task Force arrested 45 year-old, Amy Tarno.
According to the Jamestown High School website, Tarno is a Business Education Instructor, as well the Assistant Volleyball Coach for the high school.
Tarno is awaiting formal charges.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.