Jamestown teacher arrested on drug charges

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown teacher is currently in the Stutsman County Jail after being arrested for allegedly possessing methaphetamine with the intent to deliver.

The Stutsman County Drug Task Force arrested 45 year-old, Amy Tarno.

According to the Jamestown High School website, Tarno is a Business Education Instructor, as well the Assistant Volleyball Coach for the high school.

Tarno is awaiting formal charges.

