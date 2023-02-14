Grand Forks Police ask for help finding missing man

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police department is asking for help from the public in locating a 54-year-old Grand Forks man.

Steve Crary was last seen in Grand Forks approximately one week ago and police say it appears his debit card was last used in Halstad, MN on February 10. Steve’s family is concerned for his well-being.

Steve was last seen driving a silver 2013 GMC Sierra pickup with Minnesota license plate EXK 617. If someone knows the whereabouts of Steve, or happens to see him or his pickup, they are asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department or their local law enforcement.

