Fargo police able to locate stolen vehicle after the driver left the keys in the running car

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Good news for one driver in Fargo, their car has been found after being stolen.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Fargo police learned that a person making a delivery and left their car running with the keys in the ignition. When they returned a short time later the car was gone.

After entering the vehicle information into the National Crime Information Center, officers were able to locate it on the following day, February 9, in a South Fargo neighborhood.

According to the Fargo Police Department, 49% of all vehicles stolen during the winter months of 2022 were taken while drivers left them running unattended with keys in the ignition.

Police recommend that you avoid leaving your keys in your car unattended for any reason, especially if it is running. A remote car starter is a good alternative for anyone who would like to warm up their vehicle in the winter, without leaving it vulnerable.

