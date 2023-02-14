Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Islands of New England Tour
Fargo Joblist

Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after breaking into an apartment early this morning.

Fargo Police say a call came in for a disturbance at an apartment around 12:15 a.m. at the 2500 Block of 14th St. S.

Fargo Police say the suspect 31-year-old Marcos Garza of Fargo entered the apartment by breaking the door down and caused damage to the interior of the apartment.

He was arrested for outstanding warrants as well as Burglary, Preventing Arrest, and Refusing to Halt and Menacing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

54 year-old Heber Jeffs has been arrested in North Dakota for kidnapping.
Utah man wanted for child kidnapping arrested in North Dakota
Fargo renter says she was evicted after voicing concerns
A fire destroyed a garage and part of a home in rural Otter Tail County.
Fire causes $100,000 in damages, destroys garage in Otter Tail County
Parents say the children’s faces were painted in blackface at Studio Kids Little River, a day...
Parents outraged after day care paints kids’ faces black for Black History Month
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Ohio attorney general to lead investigation into reporter’s arrest

Latest News

Containers with glycol at DGF High School.
DGF High School dealing with glycol leaks
Fargo PD were able to locate a car that was stolen after the driver left the keys in the car...
Fargo police able to locate stolen vehicle after the driver left the keys in the running car
6:00PM News February 13- Part 1
6:00PM Weather February 13
6:00PM Weather February 13