Fargo man arrested after breaking into an apartment

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after breaking into an apartment early this morning.

Fargo Police say a call came in for a disturbance at an apartment around 12:15 a.m. at the 2500 Block of 14th St. S.

Fargo Police say the suspect 31-year-old Marcos Garza of Fargo entered the apartment by breaking the door down and caused damage to the interior of the apartment.

He was arrested for outstanding warrants as well as Burglary, Preventing Arrest, and Refusing to Halt and Menacing.

