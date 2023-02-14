Cooking with Cash Wa
DGF High School dealing with glycol leaks

Containers with glycol at DGF High School.
Containers with glycol at DGF High School.(KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an email to families at DGF High School on Feb. 8, Superintendent Shannon Hunstad wrote about how the boilers were not working and there were glycol leaks. We received several whistleblower messages saying students were dealing with headaches and nausea, while many others claimed a teacher passed out from the chemicals.

Hunstad said the building was safe after Lakes Country Co-Op Health and Safety Dept. made their assessments. The containers that had glycol in them were in the lunchroom, but the superintendent said those have now been moved to a different location that has a new air filtration system.

Hunstad also wrote that two of the three boilers are working again.

