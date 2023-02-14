Bracing for Blizzard Conditions that Will Develop Later Tonight in Some Spots

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY:

Tuesday morning will begin with most places in the 20s and overcast skies. Even into the early afternoon for many locations, it’s looking quiet and mild once again! However, your Valentine’s dinner date night or plans with family may be impacted with wintry weather and WIND.

By the early afternoon, just after the lunchtime hour, we will see some rain and wintry mix in Lakes Country and a bit in the southern Valley as a Colorado low will be pushing in from the south. Slowly, this mix will transition over to all snow.

Blizzard potential is high in some areas - primarily in the southern Valley and many of our MN counties where the snow falls. There will be blowing snow and plenty of visibility issues. Be careful when on the roads. We will continue seeing the snow overnight into Wednesday in the southern valley and northwestern MN. The snow will mostly be out of our hair just before the morning rush hour gets going, but the strong winds over 50 mph will continue. The roads will also be quite slick. Be sure to check road conditions before you head out the door.

SNOWFALL POTENTIAL:

The heaviest accumulation amounts will be in the east in Lakes Country up through Lake of the Woods. Many within this area can expect 2-6″ . There is a sharp cutoff in amounts north and west! Here, in Fargo, we are RIGHT on the cutoff line... currently expecting 0-1″. The slightest shift west in the track could land us closer to 2+”. Places to the north and west of Fargo will see a trace or so. The highest snowfall potential, 6+”, will be more isolated from around Bemidji and points northeast towards International Falls. A forecast accumulation map can be found below under the Weather Headline header, or you can find the latest forecast video on your VNL weather app.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Behind the Tues/Wed system, colder air fills in. Thursday will be quite chilly with temperatures in the single digits either side of zero in the morning and only warming into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Aside from just a few clouds, we look to be mostly sunny for Thursday. Friday will be off to a cold start with all across the region likely sub-zero, but we warm up nicely for the afternoon as a southerly winds kicks in. Temperatures will be warming into the upper teens and low 20s for most!

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and mild yet again, although just a little cooler than last weekend. Morning lows Saturday will be above average in the teens and rise into the 20s and low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be very similar with morning lows in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Partly cloudy skies are again expected as well.

MONDAY: Monday is looking a bit colder as north winds move into the the area along with a chance of light snow. The morning will be similar to what we had over the course of the weekend with temps in the teens, some single digits north, but we won’t warm up much. High temperatures likely remain in the teens. Some areas north may see temperatures fall a bit during the day.

